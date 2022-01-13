A law that prohibits inciting a riot does not run afoul of the First Amendment, a federal judge held.In a written opinion, U.S. District Judge Matthew F. Kennelly of the Northern District of Illinois declined to dismiss an indictment accusing James Massey of violating the federal Anti-Riot Act by using Facebook and a telephone to call on others to join him in looting Chicago stores in August 2020.Kennelly rejected Massey’s argument that the statute is facially overbroad because it purportedly prohibits …