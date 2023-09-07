Where district court found anti-poaching clause in franchise agreement was ancillary to the overall agreement and not a per se unlawful restriction under the Sherman Act, the 7th Circuit reversed.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a decision by Judge Jorge L. Alonso, Northern District of Illinois.For years, every McDonald’s franchise agreement contained an anti-poach clause. Each franchise operator promised not to hire any person employed by a different franchise, or by McDonald’s itself, until six months after …