Where bank that made loans to multiple producers in the broiler-chicken industry advised those producers to cut production, bank’s actions were unilateral and district court correctly determined it was not liable under Sec. 1 of the Sherman Act.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge Thomas M. Durkin, Northern District of Illinois.Multiple plaintiffs brought suit against firms in the broiler-chicken business, arguing those firms had formed an illegal cartel. The suits were consolidated and the …