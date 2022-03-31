Where plaintiffs had not alleged how vertical conspiracies involving single manufacturer and two out of four distributors of medical products could affect the prices they paid for those products from any distributor, district court correctly dismiss complaint for failure to state a claim.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Chief Judge Nancy J. Rosenstengel, Southern District of Illinois.Marion Diagnostic Center LLC and Marion Healthcare LLC are small healthcare providers in Marion, Illinois. Two …