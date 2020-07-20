Where plaintiff sought to use Sherman Act to compel cartel to admit it as a member, claim under Sherman Act was frivolous and case should have been dismissed for want of a plausible claim.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed and dismissed an appeal from decisions by Judge Matthew F. Kennelly, Northern District of Illinois. Organized amateur hockey leagues in the United States come under the purview of USA Hockey, Inc. USA Hockey delegates most of its authority to state and regional affiliates. Since 1975, Amateur …