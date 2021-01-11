A radiologist again failed to adequately allege that a nonprofit board is running afoul of antitrust law with its decennial recertifying program, a federal judge held.In a written opinion last week, U.S. District Judge L. Alonso threw out the amended lawsuit that Sadhish K. Siva filed against the American Board of Radiology.Siva contends the board is violating Section 1 of the Sherman Act by refusing to recognize a recertification obtained from a different certifying organization by a radiologist who was initially …