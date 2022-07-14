A surgeon got the go-ahead to pursue a lawsuit accusing Indiana University Health Inc. of waging a campaign to squeeze him out of the market for vascular surgery in the Bloomington area.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals revived the antitrust suit Dr. Ricardo Vasquez filed against IU Health after its Bloomington Hospital revoked his admitting privileges.The court did not rule on the merits of Vasquez’s allegations that IU Health engaged in anticompetitive conduct in violation of the Sherman and Clayton Acts in …