Where plaintiff in civil state court litigation sought to compel testimony from DEA agent and federal prosecutor, and DOJ refused, panel found DOJ made reasonable decision under its regulations that was not arbitrary and capricious.The 7th U.S Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge James P. Hanlon, Southern District of Indiana.Ascension Medical Group sued the United States Department of Justice, seeking to compel the testimony of a DEA agent and a federal prosecutor. Ascension wished to depose the agent and …