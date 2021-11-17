A state appellate court upheld the firing of a former Chicago police sergeant who was accused of helping cover up an officer’s murder of Laquan McDonald.The 1st District panel found that the field sergeant either knew or should have known that he was approving false reports regarding the 2014 shooting and that the Chicago Police Board did not make procedural errors in his case.In August 2016, the superintendent of police brought charges before the police board against sergeant Stephen Franko, seeking his termination.Franko …