Relying on the 2017 Illinois Supreme Court decision that struck down part of the criminal stalking statute as facially unconstitutional under the First Amendment, Lori W. DeBolt appealed from a plenary order of protection under the Stalking No Contact Order Act that commanded her to stop posting statements on Facebook about Amber Pokorny.Pokorny was the complaining witness in a case where DeBolt’s son was sentenced to seven years in prison for “criminal sexual assault of someone who was unable to give knowing consent to …