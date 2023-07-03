A former political candidate can’t revive a lawsuit for defamation over a political advertisement that alleged he and his family cheated at the 1998 Illinois State Fair hog contest, a state appellate panel held.In 2014, Richard Burns was running as a Democrat for a seat on the Peoria County Board against incumbent Republican Brad Harding.A political advertisement for Harding, in the form of a two-page letter, was mailed to voters and mentioned that “Burns has been banned by the Illinois State Fair from showing hogs because …