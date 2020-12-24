Proper “tender” is specific to individual insurance policies and not broadly defined by state law, a state appeals panel ruled earlier this month.The ruling from the 1st District Appellate Court means the plaintiffs — Marc M. Jacobs and his wife, Deborah — in a $26 million taxi crash lawsuit, who are still owed millions by the bankrupt defendants, can’t collect more money from American Country Insurance Co. because it properly fulfilled the terms of its policy. On March 17, 2015, Jacobs — then a real estate partner at …