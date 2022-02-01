A state appellate panel affirmed the dismissal of a workplace discrimination case filed by a former security officer over an alleged incident at Soldier Field.A panel of the 1st District Appellate Court ruled that the woman’s claims that she was fired due to her sexual orientation lacked sufficient evidence.Justice Thomas E. Hoffman delivered the judgment of the court.In August 2019, petitioner Helene Tonique Williams filed a discrimination charge with the Illinois Department of Human Rights pursuant to the Illinois Human …