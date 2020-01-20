An appeals panel has rejected a candidate’s plea for a new election in a close aldermanic race.The 1st District Appellate Court has affirmed the dismissal of claims made by William Calloway, who was narrowly defeated by Ald. Leslie Hairston in last year’s race in the 5th Ward.Calloway charged that multiple precincts failed to properly certify the results.Justice Thomas E. Hoffman wrote in a 12-page opinion Friday that the certification forms Calloway complained about, known as Form 80s, are not mandatory under …