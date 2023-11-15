NEW ORLEANS — A Louisiana lawyer who objected to the state bar association’s public statements on several issues including health tips and LGBTQ rights can no longer be forced to join or pay dues to the association, a federal appeals court has ruled.The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals order, dated Monday, blocks the Louisiana State Bar Association from forcing attorney Randy Boudreaux to join the LSBA or pay its dues, at least for now.The ruling sends the case back to a federal district judge for further …