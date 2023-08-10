WASHINGTON — A federal appeals court on Wednesday ruled against a longstanding ban on unlawful drug users possessing guns — the latest legal upheaval regarding the nation’s gun laws since a U.S. Supreme Court decision last year set new standards.The opinion overturns the conviction of a Mississippi man, Patrick Daniels of Gulfport, who had two guns found in his car during a traffic stop last year and acknowledged using marijuana regularly but wasn’t accused of driving under the influence.The appeals …