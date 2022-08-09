The Illinois Workers’ Compensation Commission abused its discretion by excluding a man’s medical records when he contended working with hazardous materials left him with respiratory illnesses, a state appellate panel ruled.A panel of the 1st District Appellate Court, Worker’s Compensation Division, ruled that the commission committed reversible error by excluding records that the man’s employer previously did not object to.In 2014, Daniel Cummings claimed workers’ compensation benefits from Future Environmental, Inc.He …