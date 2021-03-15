Chicago was within its rights to rezone a building that was formerly home to the Double Door nightclub, a state appeals panel held, finding the property owner had no case against the city for retaliation.Brian Strauss sued in 2019 alleging the Chicago City Council downzoned his property at North Milwaukee Avenue and North Damen in Wicker Park in retaliation for evicting Double Door, a club and concert venue that had personal ties to then-1st Ward Ald. Proco Joe Moreno.In August 2019, Cook County Circuit Judge David B …