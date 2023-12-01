Jussie Smollett must serve 30 months’ probation and pay more than $120,100 to the city of Chicago for staging and falsely reporting a homophobic and racist hate crime, a state appellate panel held.The 1st District Appellate Court ruled 2-1 to affirm the Cook County jury verdict and judge’s sentence of Smollett, the former “Empire” star who was found guilty of five counts of felony disorderly conduct.Judge James B. Linn sentenced Smollett to 30 months’ probation, with the first 150 days of his sentence to be served in the …