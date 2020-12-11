A medical malpractice suit can proceed in Cook County despite the plaintiff’s residence and the defendant hospital being located in Lake County, an appeals panel held.Sharon Evans filed a lawsuit against Dr. Vikas Patel and Waukegan Illinois Hospital Company LLC in connection with the death of Quavia Evans in July 2017.Evans, a Type 1 diabetic, was taken by ambulance to Vista Medical Center East in Waukegan on July 22, 2017, where she was seen by Patel and nurse Joy Ogden. Evans was treated for diabetic ketoacidosis and …