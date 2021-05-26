Ex-catholic priest Daniel McCormack cannot be held indefinitely in a facility for sexual offenders after serving his criminal sentence for molesting five boys, a 1st District appeals panel held.McCormack, who worked as a priest and coach in St. Agatha’s parish, was convicted of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and served a five-year sentence that ended in 2009. Prosecutors then moved to have him held indefinitely under the Sexually Violent Persons Commitment Act, 725 ILCS 207/1 et seq. (West 2020), and a trial judge so …