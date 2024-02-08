The family of a boy who was severely injured by a dog when he was 4 years old is not entitled to a new trial on damages related to future compensation, a state appellate panel ruled. In a nonprecedential Rule 23 order, a panel of the 4th District Appellate Court affirmed the judgment of Sangamon County circuit court Judge Raylene DeWitte Grischow, upholding an October 2022 jury verdict.Christopher Phillips and Chelsie Plummer, the parents of minor, C.J.P., sued dog owner Amy Havenar alleging negligence and violations of …