SPRINGFIELD — A state appellate court has stayed enforcement of a Logan County court order that required state prisons to accept inmates from county jails.It’s the latest action in a lawsuit filed on behalf of 89 county sheriffs against Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the director of the Illinois Department of Corrections.Previously, 11th Judicial Circuit Judge Jonathan C. Wright issued an Aug. 3 order requiring IDOC to “accept transfer of all offenders as required by the Illinois Unified Code of Corrections.”Since that …