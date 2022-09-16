A trial court improperly reduced an attorney’s fees without providing reasoning in an abuse of its discretion, a panel of the 3rd District Appellate Court ruled.Presiding Justice Mary K. O’Brien delivered the judgment of the court, with opinion.Austin Casey III sued Rides Unlimited Chicago in Will County Circuit Court for nearly $4,000, plus other charges, alleging that a used vehicle he purchased from them broke down two hours into an interstate trip and the company refused to refund his money.Judge John C …