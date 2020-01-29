A state appeals panel will let a lawsuit against Six Flags Great America proceed on allegations the park printed too many banking card digits on its receipts.The plaintiffs argued in a Lake County lawsuit that receipts violated the federal Fair and Accurate Transaction Act.Hugo and Sharon Soto sued the Gurnee theme park in September 2017 after they discovered that the receipts they received from the park’s food vendors earlier that summer included the first six digits of their debit card number in addition to the …