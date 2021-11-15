A state appellate panel ruled that Seiden Law Group P.C. can seek $98,000 in fees from Joy Segal for work it did seeking to recover assets seized after her former husband, Michael “Mickey” Segal, was convicted of racketeering.The panel found that a contingency agreement Segal said existed between the parties was not enforceable and the firm is entitled to pursue a quantum meruit claim estimating appropriate fees.Justice Eileen O’Neill Burke delivered the judgment of the 1st District appellate panel, with opinion.Segal …