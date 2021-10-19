A Cook County Circuit Court judge was not authorized to pause established deadlines due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a state appeals court ruled Monday, remanding a petition for postconviction relief by a man found guilty of murder.Gumaro Torres was found guilty of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery. He was sentenced to an aggregate term of 105 years in prison.In February 2020, Torres filed a pro se petition for postconviction relief that the Cook County Circuit Court docketed six days …