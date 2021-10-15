An Illinois appellate court threw out a man’s conviction for violating the state’s armed habitual criminal statute, ruling that the charge was improperly based in part on an act he committed as a juvenile.In June 2016, Chicago police arrested Demetrius Gray after finding a gun in his vehicle’s glove compartment. He was later charged with violating the armed habitual criminal section of the Illinois Criminal Code.Before the trial, Gray accepted the prosecution’s offer to recommend a six-year sentence, with no more than a 15 …