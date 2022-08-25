An appellate panel revived a discrimination case against a youth hockey team in which a minor alleged being prohibited from team activities after disclosing she experienced mental health issues and suicidal thoughts.The minor — a high school student identified as M.U. — and her parents Kelly U. and Nick U., brought claims against Team Illinois Hockey Club, Inc. and the Amateur Hockey Association of Illinois (AHAI). The latter is a nonprofit corporation and affiliate of USA Hockey which regulates youth hockey leagues …