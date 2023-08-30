A woman does not need expert testimony to pursue a claim that a dentist’s alleged negligence in her post-operative care caused pain and suffering, a state appellate panel held.A panel of the 1st District Appellate Court ruled that the plaintiff could proceed on a negligence claim only on damages for pain that could be understood by a lay jury, but otherwise affirmed the trial court’s granting of summary judgment to the defendant.Justice David W. Ellis delivered the judgment of the court, with opinion.Nicole Thompson sued …