The city and one of its officials will not have to face claims that the shared housing ordinance of the Chicago Municipal Code violated the Illinois Constitution, a state appellate panel ruled.A panel of the 1st District appellate court ruled that the plaintiffs, two homeowners who alleged that certain provisions prevented them from using Airbnb to rent out their homes and properties, made premature claims and that many aspects of the ordinance are severable.Justice Terrence J. Lavin delivered the judgment of the court …