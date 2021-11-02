An Illinois appellate court affirmed a trial court’s conviction of a man who restrained an assistant state’s attorney at the Daley Center.Joseph Goodwin was convicted in Cook County Circuit Court on charges related to the 2014 incident in which he verbally harassed and threatened Assistant State’s Attorney Nora Gill at the Daley Center. At issue in his appeal was whether he unlawfully restrained Gill by blocking her entrance to an office.While working in traffic court, Gill testified, she appeared on behalf of another …