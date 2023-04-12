Justice Donald C. Hudson of the 2nd District Appellate Court died Tuesday following a battle with cancer, Illinois Courts announced in a release.He was 74 years old.Hudson was still serving on the 2nd District at the time of his death, having concurred in the recent opinion of the case People v. Lang. He began his tenure in the 2nd District in 2009.According to the Illinois Courts announcement, Hudson became an associate judge for Kane County Circuit Court in 1993 and was elected circuit judge in 2000. He was elected chief …