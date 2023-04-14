Updates to the Illinois Code of Judicial Conduct will broaden protections against harassment, members of the Illinois Judicial Ethics Committee (IJEC) said in a panel Thursday.In an event organized by the Appellate Lawyers Association (ALA), appellate justices Ann B. Jorgensen of the 2nd District and Eugene G. Doherty of the 4th District discussed changes that took effect Jan. 1 to the governing rules for state judges and judicial candidates in Illinois.Steven F. Pflaum of Neal Gerber & Eisenberg LLP, chairman of the …