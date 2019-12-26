Where the trial court, in entering an order, listed numerous reasons justifying the order including some which were legally erroneous, the appellate court is not required to reverse the order and may affirm it on an independent basis.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Cook County Circuit Judge Thaddeus L. Wilson. Vidal Rainey was arrested and charged on a 19-count indictment including aggravated criminal sexual assault, numerous armed robberies, battery of a police officer and other offenses …