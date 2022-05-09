A circuit court judge correctly approved a proposed $45 million settlement between members of a class and DeVry University over allegedly misleading earning and employment statistics, a state appellate panel ruled.A panel of the 1st District Appellate Court ruled that the objector to the proposed settlement did not prove that it was unfair or that awarding the plaintiffs’ attorneys a percentage of the fund was unreasonable.Justice Margaret Stanton-McBride delivered the judgment of the court.In 2018, Dave McCormick sued …