A circuit judge correctly dismissed a complaint alleging that a state department violated the constitutional rights of a group of businesses seeking adult use cannabis licenses, a state appellate panel ruled. A panel of the 1st District Appellate Court ruled that the plaintiffs, four limited liability companies that qualified as “Social Equity Applicants” following the enactment of the Cannabis Regulation and Tax Act, did not file their claim within the established time frame and forfeited its argument that subject …