A state appellate panel affirmed the dismissal of a lawsuit against the Chicago Transit Authority alleging wrongful death in the case of a man who walked onto the tracks and was killed by an oncoming train.A panel of the 1st District Appellate Court ruled that the CTA did not display negligence or willful and wanton conduct.Justice Mary Ellen Coghlan delivered the judgment of the court.In May 2017, as a train pulled into the Roosevelt Orange Line station, Clark Pryor walked off of the outdoor train platform and fell on …