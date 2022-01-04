A state appellate panel upheld the firing of a Chicago police officer found to have abused his power by detaining and transporting a man without justification.A panel of the 1st District Appellate Court found that the City of Chicago Police Board did not err in discharging Eugene Posey in August 2017 after finding he had violated various rules of conduct.Justice LeRoy K. Martin Jr. delivered the judgment of the court.Posey’s termination arose from a May 2014 incident in which he seized and detained Corey Stewart. In a June …