The Chicago Police Board did not violate the due process rights of a former officer who was charged with misconduct nearly a decade after allegedly failing to arrest an off-duty officer accused of assault, a state appellate panel held.A panel of the 1st District Appellate Court ruled that former Chicago Police Department (CPD) officer Jason Burg’s due process was not violated as he continued to receive payment before charges were filed and that the board did not violate an established policy or CPD’s Collective Bargaining …