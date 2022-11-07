A Cook County judge correctly declined to vacate an arbitration award against two local police unions who sued over Chicago’s COVID-19 vaccination mandate for city employees, a state appellate panel ruled.A panel of the 1st District Appellate Court ruled that the plaintiffs failed to identify any well-defined and dominant public policy implicated by the award.Justice Mary L. Mikva delivered the judgment of the court. The Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 7 (FOP) and its president John Catanzara Jr., alongside the …