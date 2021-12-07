A state appellate panel affirmed the judgment of the Illinois Labor Relations Board that a mass layoff in the Cook County Sheriff’s Office did not violate union workers’ rights.The 1st District appellate panel ruled that Cook County and the Sheriff of Cook County did not commit unfair labor practices when they imposed the layoff in the Sheriff’s Court Services Department while the parties were bargaining.Justice Mary L. Mikva delivered the judgment of the court, with opinion. In summer 2017, the Cook County Board of …