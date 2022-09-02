A psychiatrist has not made a case that his former attorney was negligent in securing settlement terms over a disciplinary action against him, a panel of the 1st District Appellate court ruled.It held that the plaintiff, who was accused of overprescribing controlled substances to a patient, did not prove that he could have received a settlement with lesser restrictions on his medical license.Justice Nathaniel R. Howse delivered the judgment of the court.The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation filed …