A local law firm does not have to face a legal malpractice suit by a former client who claimed it negligently represented him over his injuries sustained while working on an airplane, a state appellate panel held.A panel of the 1st District Appellate Court ruled that the plaintiff’s underlying case was unwinnable and that any alleged negligence in representation was not a proximate cause of any damages.Justice David W. Ellis delivered the judgment of the court, with opinion.Fuzzy Maiava Tuna sued Floyd A. Wisner …