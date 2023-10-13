Advocate Health & Hospitals Corp. did not violate the Illinois Health Care Right of Conscience Act by terminating an employee who did not comply with its COVID-19 immunization policy, a state appellate panel held.A panel of the 1st District Appellate Court ruled that a former nurse’s claim was barred by a section of the statute that enables medical institutions to enforce COVID-19 mitigation requirements.Justice Thomas E. Hoffman delivered the judgment of the court, with opinion.Laura Lenz sued Advocate in Cook County …