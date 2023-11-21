A hotel near Midway Airport will not have to face a lawsuit that it negligently caused a woman’s injuries when she slipped and fell on ice in its parking lot, a state appellate panel held.A panel of the 1st District Appellate Court ruled that the trial court correctly granted summary judgment based on collateral estoppel and that the plaintiff’s expert witness was unqualified to testify.Alicia Gray sued Carlton Midway Corp. in Cook County Circuit Court, alleging negligence for injuries after she fell in a parking lot …