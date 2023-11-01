The City of Chicago and its airport property manager do not have to face a lawsuit alleging liability for unsafe water accumulation in an O’Hare International Airport bathroom that caused a woman to fall, a state appellate panel ruled.A panel of the 1st District Appellate Court ruled that the plaintiff did not sufficiently argue that the defendants had notice of the alleged unsafe conditions.Justice Margaret Stanton McBride delivered the judgment of the court.Paula Hernandez sued the city and its property manager Skyline …