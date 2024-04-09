A Decatur law firm does not have to face a lawsuit alleging that one of its partners negligently represented a client in relation to a real estate development, a state appellate panel held.A panel of the 5th District Appellate Court ruled that the plaintiff, a doctor, did not prove that his former attorney failed to advise him about incorporating the development and the effect of a pipeline easement on the property. Justice Judy Lynn Cates delivered the judgment of the court, with opinion. David J. Fletcher sued Edward F …