Amundsen Davis does not have to face claims alleging it negligently represented an electronics corporation in a lawsuit against its insurance broker, a state appellate panel held.A panel of the 1st District Appellate Court ruled that the case represented by the firm was barred by a two-year statute of limitations, as the plaintiff suffered actual damages five years before it was filed.Justice Mary L. Mikva delivered the judgment of the court.In 2019, Acer America Corporation sued the firm, then known as SmithAmundsen, in …