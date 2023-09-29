A law firm does not have to face a claim that it aided and abetted a client’s allegedly fraudulent transfer of $13.6 million, a state appellate panel held.A panel of the 1st District Appellate Court ruled that the plaintiff’s claims were both time-barred and released.Justice Raymond W. Mitchell delivered the judgment of the court, with opinion.Nancy Malek sued Chuhak & Tecson, P.C. in Cook County Circuit Court, alleging the firm aided and abetted her ex-husband Michel Malek in a fraudulent transfer of $13.6 million to …